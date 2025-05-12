Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that New Delhi has only paused military action against Pakistan, vowing to respond strongly to any future "terrorist attack".

Modi on Monday also warned that New Delhi would not tolerate "nuclear blackmail" in the event of further conflict with Pakistan.

A weekend ceasefire which US President Donald Trump said he brokered, appeared to be holding on Monday after four days of intense jetfighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks - the worst violence between the two nuclear-armed neighbours since 1999.

Trump said on Monday that US intervention had prevented a "bad nuclear war".

Modi, in a televised address to the nation – his first since hostilities began last Wednesday – said Pakistan has chosen to attack rather than help it fight "terrorism".

"If another terrorist attack against India is carried out, a strong response will be given," he said.

Modi also mentioned “We have only paused our military action against Pakistan”, suggesting a flare-up of hostilities is possible.

The conflict followed an April 22 attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir which killed 26 civilians.

India accused Pakistan of backing the attack, but Islamabad denied involvement.