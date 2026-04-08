Lebanon has declared a one-day national mourning after Israeli attacks killed at least 254 people and wounded 1,165 others.

The death toll surged according to Lebanese Civil Defence, marking one of the deadliest days of the "barbaric attacks" by Tel Aviv.

Casualties have been recorded nationwide, including Baalbek, Nabatieh, Sidon, and Tyre.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam accused Israel of attacking "densely populated residential areas" despite ceasefire efforts.

The Lebanese Presidency also noted that over 15 months since the ceasefire agreement in November 2024, "numerous violations and breaches have been recorded without any deterrence."