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Lebanon declares one-day national mourning following deadly Israeli attacks
A national day of mourning has been announced after Israeli strikes kill at least 254 and wounded over 1,100 across Beirut, Bekaa Valley, Mount Lebanon, Sidon, and southern villages hours after US-Israeli ceasefire with Iran was announced.
Lebanon declares one-day national mourning following deadly Israeli attacks
Lebanon declares a national day of mourning as Israeli strikes kill hundreds / Reuters
20 hours ago

Lebanon has declared a one-day national mourning after Israeli attacks killed at least 254 people and wounded 1,165 others.

The death toll surged according to Lebanese Civil Defence, marking one of the deadliest days of the "barbaric attacks" by Tel Aviv.

Casualties have been recorded nationwide, including Baalbek, Nabatieh, Sidon, and Tyre.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam accused Israel of attacking "densely populated residential areas" despite ceasefire efforts.

The Lebanese Presidency also noted that over 15 months since the ceasefire agreement in November 2024, "numerous violations and breaches have been recorded without any deterrence."

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It added that Israel’s persistence in aggression is "in defiance of all humanitarian values."

Meanwhile, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir vowed to continue the army’s strikes "without interruption."

The Israeli army said it struck more than 100 sites "within 10 minutes" across Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.

RelatedTRT World - Death toll in Lebanon hits 254 in deadliest Israeli escalation
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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