Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
January 10 marks the 1961 introduction of laws improving journalists' rights in Türkiye, including job security and fair wages.
Turkish President Erdogan marks Jan. 10 Working Journalists’ Day. / AA
January 10, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has marked January 10 as the Working Journalists’ Day during a visit to Istanbul’s Beyoglu district.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Erdogan exchanged remarks with journalists and congratulated them on the occasion.

“On the anniversary of Working Journalists’ Day, we are happy to be together with you here,” he said.

“I hope we will have the opportunity to mark many more anniversaries together. I wish you a blessed anniversary.”

Erdogan was accompanied during the visit by Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, and Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran.

Earlier, Türkiye’s Head of Communications marked Working Journalists’ Day with a message of appreciation and a commemoration of fallen journalists.

“We extend our congratulations to all members of the press who work selflessly to deliver accurate, impartial, and reliable information,” the directorate said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Tribute to fallen journalists

The message paid tribute to journalists who lost their lives while on duty, especially those reporting from Gaza.

“Journalists martyred while conveying the truth to the world, particularly in Gaza, have become the voice of humanity and conscience,” it read.

The directorate also emphasised the broader significance of the day, stating, “On this meaningful day, we once again commemorate all journalists who lost their lives and underline the importance of press freedom and the right to access information.”

Israel has killed over 300 journalists in Gaza since October 2023.

January 10, Working Journalists’ Day, marks the 1961 introduction of laws improving journalists' rights in Türkiye, including job security and fair wages.

It celebrates their vital role in informing the public and highlights ongoing struggles for press freedom.

