The man accused of killing two Israeli embassy staff members outside a Jewish museum in Washington has told police following his arrest, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza," federal authorities said as they announced charges in what they labelled a targeted act of terrorism.

Elias Rodriguez, 31, shouted "Free Palestine" as he was led away, according to court documents that revealed chilling details of the Wednesday night attack in the US capital.

The victims — an American woman and an Israeli man — had just left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum and were set to become engaged.

The attack prompted Israeli missions worldwide to bolster their security and lower flags to half-mast. It comes amid Israel's genocide in Gaza — that, US authorities warn, is increasing the risk of politically motivated violence in America.

Rodriguez has been charged with the murder of foreign officials and other crimes but did not enter a plea during a brief court appearance on Thursday.

Prosecutors indicated that additional charges are likely, and the case is being investigated both as an act of terrorism and a hate crime against the Jewish community.

"Violence against anyone based on their religion is an act of cowardice. It is not an act of a hero," said Jeanine Pirro, interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia. "Anti-Semitism will not be tolerated, especially in the nation's capital."

Rodriguez appeared in federal court in a white detention uniform and listened impassively as prosecutors outlined charges that could potentially carry the death penalty.

At his mother's home near Chicago, a sign was taped to the door requesting privacy.