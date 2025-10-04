Populist billionaire Andrej Babis' ANO Party secured victory in the Czech parliamentary elections, winning nearly 35.5 percent of the vote as nearly 94 percent of ballots were counted, public broadcaster Ceska televize reported.

The current ruling Spolu coalition came in second with around 22.5 percent of the vote, while the Stan movement finished third with roughly 11 percent.

In the 2021 elections, the Spolu coalition narrowly defeated ANO by less than one percentage point, later forming a government led by Petr Fiala.

The Pirates received about 8.5 percent of votes, followed by the SPD with just under 8 percent, and the Motorists party with just under 7 percent.

The Stacilo! movement and the Oath party failed to pass the 5 percent threshold required to enter the lower house, gaining 4.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

The State Election Commission is expected to review the full results on Monday, with official publication in the Collection of Laws likely on Tuesday.