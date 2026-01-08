Denmark’s northern municipality of Aalborg has set a condition for funding the annual July 4 event celebrating US independence, requiring the exclusion of American officials as long as Washington’s threats toward Greenland persist, public broadcaster DR reported.

Aalborg Municipality told local media on Wednesday it would withdraw its support for the Rebild Festival if tensions over Denmark’s autonomous region Greenland continue. President Donald Trump has said the island will be taken over by the US for national security reasons.

The municipality agreed to continue its support on the condition that US officials are no longer allowed to take part in the programme, which has usually included representatives from the US Embassy and military personnel.

"We continue to want to mark our friendship with the United States, but we will not condone the current American government's actions towards the Kingdom of Denmark," Mayor of Aalborg Lasse Frimand Jensen told the Nordjyske newspaper.

Jensen said it would not be appropriate to have a US military orchestra perform at a Danish celebration at a time when Washington is openly expressing its intention to take over Greenland.