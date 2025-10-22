A flagship US climate-disaster database killed by President Donald Trump's administration has been brought back to life by its former lead scientist — revealing that extreme weather inflicted a record $101 billion in damages in just the first half of 2025.

The Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters tracker, long maintained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), chronicled major US catastrophes from 1980 to 2024 before it was abruptly shut down in May amid sweeping budget cuts that critics decried as an ideologically driven attack on science.

"This dataset was simply too important to stop being updated, and the demand for its revival came from every sector of society," Adam Smith, an applied climatologist who helmed the database for 15 years before resigning in May, told AFP news agency.

Among those calling for its return were groups such as the American Academy of Actuaries, who argued the list was a vital tool for tracking the rising costs of climate-fueled disasters, from wildfires to floods, that threaten homeowners, insurers, and mortgage markets.

Congressional Democrats have also sought to restore the programme within NOAA, introducing a bill last month that has yet to advance.

Now based at the non-profit Climate Central, Smith said he worked with an interdisciplinary team of experts in meteorology, economics, risk management, communication, and web design over recent months to recreate the dataset using the same public and private data sources and methodologies.