Thousands of Palestinian Christians on Tuesday held mass public Christmas celebrations in besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank for the first time since the start of the genocide in the blockaded enclave in October 2023.

Over the past two years, Christmas celebrations in Gaza have been halted due to Israel's aggression. They were either muted or outright cancelled in the occupied West Bank in solidarity with Palestinians in the blockaded enclave.

In Bethlehem, the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ, thousands marched in the streets, with celebrations in full swing, wearing Santa Claus outfits and playing music.

In Gaza, Palestinians went to the Church of the Holy Family, which sustained significant damage from Israeli attacks and serves as a refuge for displaced Palestinians, to celebrate Christmas.

