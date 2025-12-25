In pictures: Palestinian Christians in Gaza, West Bank celebrate Christmas for 1st time in two years
People attend Christmas event, which was restricted for the past two years due to Israeli attacks on Gaza, at the Church of the Nativity / AA
December 25, 2025

Thousands of Palestinian Christians on Tuesday held mass public Christmas celebrations in besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank for the first time since the start of the genocide in the blockaded enclave in October 2023.

Over the past two years, Christmas celebrations in Gaza have been halted due to Israel's aggression. They were either muted or outright cancelled in the occupied West Bank in solidarity with Palestinians in the blockaded enclave.

In Bethlehem, the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ, thousands marched in the streets, with celebrations in full swing, wearing Santa Claus outfits and playing music.

In Gaza, Palestinians went to the Church of the Holy Family, which sustained significant damage from Israeli attacks and serves as a refuge for displaced Palestinians, to celebrate Christmas.

Here are some of the images:

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
