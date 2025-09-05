WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Finland joins declaration backing two-state solution for Israel, Palestine
The declaration is the result of an international conference at the UN in July, hosted by Saudi Arabia and France on the decades-long conflict.
Finland joins declaration backing two-state solution for Israel, Palestine
Palestinians are struggling with hunger in Gaza due to Israel's brutal war and blockade in the enclave. / AA
September 5, 2025

Finland is joining a declaration on a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian question and implementation of a two-state solution, the Nordic country has said in a statement.

"The process led by France and Saudi Arabia is the most significant international effort in years to create the conditions for a two-state solution," Finland's foreign minister Elina Valtonen said on X on Friday.

The declaration is the result of an international conference at the UN in July, hosted by Saudi Arabia and France on the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the event.

The first step outlined in the declaration is to end the nearly two-year-long war between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

Saudi Arabia and France have called on countries at the United Nations to support the declaration that outlines "tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps" towards implementing a two-state solution.

Unlike some other European nations, such as Spain and Norway, Finland has not recognised Palestine as a state. The Finnish coalition government is internally divided over formal recognition.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza genocide highlights Europe's failure to act, speak in unison: top EU official

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles