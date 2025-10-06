TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Authorities say private detective and lawyer sold information to Israeli intelligence operatives.
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish intelligence says Cicek, real name Muhammet Fatih Keles, changed his name after debt troubles and founded Pandora Detective Agency in 2020. / AP
October 6, 2025

Turkish authorities have arrested two people on charges of espionage for Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, during a joint operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Istanbul Police Department.

Officials identified one suspect as Serkan Cicek, who is accused of working directly for Mossad, while lawyer Tugrulhan Dip allegedly sold information to detectives linked to the agency.

After being questioned by prosecutors, both were referred to a criminal court of peace, which ordered their detention on charges of “obtaining confidential state information for political or military espionage.”

Authorities said Cicek, also known as Muhammet Fatih Keles, ran a private detective agency and carried out surveillance in Istanbul on a Palestinian activist at the request of a Mossad operative, receiving $4,000 in cryptocurrency for the assignment.

RECOMMENDED

Dip provided detectives with personal data from public records for financial gain and supported Cicek and other spies. Cicek had previously worked with Musa Kus, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for spying for Israel.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference