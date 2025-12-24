Syria has said that a senior leader of Daesh had been captured in a joint operation by Syrian security forces and the US-led international coalition in the countryside of the capital, Damascus.

The suspect, Taha al-Zoubi, also known as Abu Omar Tibiya, served as Daesh’s so-called "wali," or governor, for Damascus, according to Syrian officials.

He was arrested late on Wednesday along with several of his aides.

"As a result of the operation carried out by coalition forces and internal security units, Daesh’s so-called Damascus governor was captured," Syria’s state television channel Al-Ikhbariyah reported, citing a source from the Interior Ministry.

Speaking to Syria’s official news agency SANA, Brigadier General Ahmad al-Dalati, head of Internal Security in the Damascus countryside, said the arrest followed a prolonged period of surveillance.