When Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the new leader of Bangladesh , heading a BNP-led alliance government, it marked a seminal moment for a country in the crossroads.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s landslide victory in the twin elections held on February 12 capped a democratic exercise described as the first free and acceptable election in the country in two decades, when Bangladesh’s destiny was in the hands of the now-deposed Sheikh Hasina .

The turnout at the polls this year reinforced the notion that people of Bangladesh will vote when they believe that the election outcomes will be credible and the right environment is in place.

The European Union Election Observation Mission described the election as "credible", "competently managed" and called it a “pivotal step” towards restoring democratic governance and the rule of law.

Similar reactions were voiced by leaders of other nations, which enhanced the current government’s acceptability in those countries.

This credibility, however, ushers in a new set of expectations and challenges, ones that the BNP-led alliance, along with the newly elected parliamentarians, must navigate carefully if they are to sustain public trust.

To reform or not, that is the question

One of the biggest challenges for the BNP government lies in implementing what is known as the July Charter, adopted after the 2024 student uprising and promising a set of sweeping reforms.

A referendum held alongside the election returned an ‘aye’ vote with more than 60 percent approving the reforms that propose term limits for prime ministers, the creation of an upper house of parliament, stronger presidential powers and greater judicial independence.

The new government has, however, indicated that it wants to go slow on the reforms, expressing reservations about some key reform proposals.

At the swearing-in ceremony on February 17, BNP’s elected representatives, some of its allies and some independent candidates took oath as MPs, but declined to be sworn in as members of the Constitutional Reforms Council.

The move disappointed the other two political parties, Jamaat and NCP. The two parties initially threatened to boycott the oaths on Tuesday morning.

Though they changed their minds and were sworn in later, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, “If the government takes initiative, we, as the opposition, will extend full cooperation. But if the government does not take initiative, then we will speak there on behalf of the people”.

The political disagreement may seem procedural, but its implications are enormous: delayed reforms could quickly erode the public goodwill generated by the credible election.

As it is, the council would have 180 working days from the date of its first sitting to complete constitutional reforms in line with the charter and referendum results.

Experts say BNP could either pursue reforms through legislative mechanisms or implement the reforms they have proposed while leaving other points unchanged.

Good fences make good neighbours

In a post-election press conference on February 13, when asked whether there would be a reset of India-Bangladesh ties, Tarique Rahman said, “We have made ourselves clear regarding the foreign policy: the interest of Bangladesh and the Bangladeshi people comes first”.

With signs of previously strained relations beginning to thaw , highlighted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promptly congratulating Bangladesh’s new prime minister after his party’s election victory, the approach toward ties with India appears set to be cautious yet friendly.

Tarique had invited Modi to his swearing-in ceremony on February 17.

Related TRT World - Bangladesh's new PM Rahman vows to restore peace, root out corruption

As Modi was occupied with the French President Macron's visit to India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony.

He also handed over a letter from Modi inviting Tarique and his whole family to India.

Concerns in India primarily centre on how the new government will deal with the former ruling party, the Bangladesh Awami League, and its leaders and activists.

In response to a question about this issue, Tarique said his government will ensure “the rule of law”.