Two more Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza by Israeli fire in two separate attacks, bringing the total number of media workers killed to 249 since the war on the Palestinian enclave began.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said Rasmi Jihad Salem, who works for the Manara Media Company, lost his life in the strike that targeted Abu al-Amin Street near al-Jalaa Square in Gaza City.

Earlier, journalist Eman Al-Zamli was killed by Israeli drone fire while fetching drinking water near the Hamad City neighbourhood, north of Khan Younis, according to local media reports.

Last Sunday, a Palestinian journalist was also killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, according to the Gaza Media Office.

The victim was identified as Islam Abed, a correspondent for Al-Quds Today TV.

'Systematic' targeting

In a statement, the office condemned what it described as the "systematic" targeting of Palestinian journalists and urged the international community to take action to stop the killings and protect media workers.