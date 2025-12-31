Ukrainian drone attack has damaged port infrastructure and a gas pipeline in a residential area of the Black Sea port city of Tuapse, Russian regional authorities said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The operational headquarters of Russia’s Krasnodar region said emergency crews were dispatched to repair the damage following the overnight attack.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the regional administration said that a port berth had been damaged and that a gas pipeline in a residential area was also affected.

SHOT, a Telegram news channel with sources in Russia’s security services, reported that a series of explosions was heard over Tuapse late on Tuesday.

Residents in one district also reported a fire, according to the channel.

Related TRT World - Russia vows retaliation after alleged attack on Putin residence

A vital port for Russia

Several Ukrainian media outlets, including RBC-Ukraine, published images on Telegram appearing to show a large fire burning in the distance at night, with a communications mast visible in the foreground.