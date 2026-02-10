UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk held Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allies fully responsible for a wave of "atrocities" in Al Fasher, describing the events as a "preventable human rights catastrophe."

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council on Monday, Turk said that after 18 months of siege, starvation and bombardment, the RSF unleashed "intense violence" in the city, killing thousands and forcing tens of thousands to flee.

Survivors recounted mass killings, summary executions, sexual violence, torture, abductions for ransom and attacks on health care workers.

"The threat was clear, but warnings were not heeded. Responsibility for these atrocity crimes lies squarely with the RSF and their allies and supporters," Turk said.

"The international community must do better. If we stand by, wringing our hands while armies and armed groups commit well-flagged international crimes, we can only expect worse to come," he added.

Turk, who recently visited Sudan and eastern Chad, said his office had interviewed more than 140 victims and witnesses.

Survivors described systematic sexual violence, the targeting of non-Arab ethnic groups, and horrific scenes, including piles of bodies along roads leading out of the city.