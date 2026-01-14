WORLD
2 min read
Syrian army sends reinforcements to eastern Aleppo amid tensions with YPG terror group
The reinforcements were deployed from Latakia after reports of the terror group's movements near Deir Hafer.
Syrian army sends reinforcements to eastern Aleppo amid tensions with YPG terror group
Syrian army deploys military reinforcements to Dayr Hafir. / AA
January 14, 2026

The Syrian army has deployed additional military reinforcements to the eastern countryside of Aleppo, amid rising tensions with the terrorist organisation YPG and remnants of the former regime, according to Syrian media.

SANA news agency reported on Wednesday that reinforcements were sent from the coastal province of Latakia to the Deir Hafer area in eastern Aleppo, without providing further details.

The move comes after the army earlier detected the arrival of more armed groups affiliated with the YPG terror group and former regime elements near the towns of Maskanah and Deir Hafer, prompting a strengthened military presence in the area.

RelatedTRT World - Security, stability returning to Syria's Aleppo after evacuation of terror group YPG: Governor

Military zone

Earlier, Syria declared areas west of the Euphrates River a closed military zone, ordering all armed elements linked to the YPG terror group to withdraw eastward.

RECOMMENDED

In a statement released to local media, the Syrian Army said the YPG, alongside PKK-linked terrorists and remnants of the former Assad regime, have been amassing forces in territories they control west of the Euphrates and using them as launchpads for kamikaze drone attacks on Aleppo. 

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.

The army said these actions prompted the decision to designate the area a military zone.

A map published with the statement highlighted key locations, including Meskene and Deir Hafir, with authorities urging civilians to stay away from sites under militant control. 

RelatedTRT World - Syria warns of 'violent response' as YPG escalates attacks in Aleppo
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025