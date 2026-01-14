The Syrian army has deployed additional military reinforcements to the eastern countryside of Aleppo, amid rising tensions with the terrorist organisation YPG and remnants of the former regime, according to Syrian media.

SANA news agency reported on Wednesday that reinforcements were sent from the coastal province of Latakia to the Deir Hafer area in eastern Aleppo, without providing further details.

The move comes after the army earlier detected the arrival of more armed groups affiliated with the YPG terror group and former regime elements near the towns of Maskanah and Deir Hafer, prompting a strengthened military presence in the area.

Military zone

Earlier, Syria declared areas west of the Euphrates River a closed military zone, ordering all armed elements linked to the YPG terror group to withdraw eastward.