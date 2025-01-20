Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened on Friday to block the next rollover of EU sanctions against Russia unless Brussels helps achieve a restart of Russian gas transit via Ukraine, which was halted on January 1.

Orban told state radio that Ukraine's move to halt Russian gas transit to Central Europe and the resulting rise in prices was "unacceptable".

Russian gas exports via pipelines running through Ukraine came to a halt when the transit deal expired. Kiev refused to negotiate a new transit deal as its war against Russia's invasion approaches the end of a third year.

"That Ukraine is not willing to let Russian gas through its territory so that it can reach Central Europe, and with this it raises the price of gas ... this is unacceptable," Orban said.

This was why Hungary had asked for EU guarantees on its energy security this week, he added.

Orban also said that if gas flows did not restart, Hungary would veto the next rollover of the sanctions the European Union has imposed on Russia over the war.

"Among other things, the Commission has promised to sort out the Ukrainians restarting Russian gas transit," Orban said.

"If the Commission does not deliver on what we agreed on, then sanctions will be scrapped."