Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed efforts to end the ongoing war in the Middle East with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as Pakistani officials.

Fidan held separate phone calls with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and Pakistani officials over the phone, according to Turkish diplomatic sources on Sunday.

Earlier, the Turkish foreign minister held calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and officials from the US to discuss "the steps to end" the war.

No further information on the calls was provided.