WAR ON IRAN
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Turkish foreign minister discusses efforts to end war on Iran with counterparts from Gulf
Hakan Fidan holds phone calls with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Iran, as well as the EU foreign policy chief, US and Pakistani officials.
Turkish foreign minister discusses efforts to end war on Iran with counterparts from Gulf
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 19, 2026 [FILE]. / AA
18 hours ago

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed efforts to end the ongoing war in the Middle East with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as Pakistani officials.

Fidan held separate phone calls with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and Pakistani officials over the phone, according to Turkish diplomatic sources on Sunday.

Earlier, the Turkish foreign minister held calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and officials from the US to discuss "the steps to end" the war.

No further information on the calls was provided.

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Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint war on Iran on February 28, killing so far over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

Iran has also effectively closed to most ships the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route that normally handles about 20 million barrels per day and roughly 20 percent of global liquefied natural gas trade.

RelatedTRT World - Gulf states may ‘take action’ as Iran war risks wider escalation: Turkish top diplomat
SOURCE:AA
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