Turkish grandmaster (GM) Ediz Gurel defeated reigning world chess champion, India’s Dommaraju Gukesh, at the 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss Tournament.

According to a statement from the Turkish Chess Federation on Thursday, the 16-year-old secured a historic victory in the seventh round of the event, held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, after a tense and hard-fought battle.

Born in 2008, Gurel became the first Turkish player ever to beat a sitting world champion in an official competition.