Aid workers pulled bodies from floodwaters across Nairobi after flash floods that began overnight killed at least 23 people, swept away dozens of cars and disrupted flights at East Africa's biggest airport, authorities said.



Kenyan President William Ruto said on Saturday he had deployed a team of emergency responders, including soldiers, to coordinate rescue efforts and offered condolences to the affected communities.



"I have also ordered that relief food from our national strategic reserves be immediately released and distributed to families affected by the floods," he said in a statement on social media.

Scientists say the climate crisis is worsening floods and droughts across East Africa by concentrating rainfall into shorter, more intense bursts.

A 2024 World Weather Attribution study found the climate crisis had made devastating rains in the region twice as likely as before.