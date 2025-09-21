Venezuela organised a day of military training for civilians in response to the US deployment in the Caribbean, and amid new threats from President Donald Trump.

Nearly a month ago, Washington deployed warships to international waters off Venezuela's coast, backed by F-35 fighter jets sent to Puerto Rico in what it calls an anti-drug operation.

Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez has accused Washington of waging "undeclared war" in the Caribbean, after US strikes killed a dozen alleged drug traffickers off his country's coast.

Caracas also accused the United States of seeking regime change and stealing its oil and other resources.

In the crammed Petare neighbourhood of Caracas, the main avenue was shut down for a day of mini-courses about weapons handling and other "revolutionary resistance" tactics.

"I'm here to learn what I need to learn to defend what is really important to me: my country, my homeland, my nation, Venezuela," said Luzbi Monterola, a 38-year-old office worker.

"I am afraid of nothing and no one."

'Oil, gold, diamonds'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has long sought to mobilise civilians in the escalating standoff.

After thousands of volunteers were summoned to military barracks last week for training, Maduro ordered the armed forces to go into the neighbourhoods themselves.

In Petare, soldiers taught volunteers in groups of 30 how to handle weapons. Other topics included how to wear masks, basic first aid.