The United States has defended Israel's right to recognise the breakaway territory of Somaliland at the United Nations, comparing it to the recognition of a Palestinian state by numerous countries.
"Israel has the same right to conduct diplomatic relations as any other sovereign state," Tammy Bruce, deputy US ambassador to the UN, said on Monday during an emergency UN Security Council meeting.
"Earlier this year, several countries, including members of this council, made the unilateral decision to recognise a nonexistent Palestinian state, and yet no emergency meeting was called to express this Council's outrage," she added, accusing colleagues of "double standards."
The comments addressed growing global discord over Israel's announcement on Friday that it recognised Somaliland as a nation — a first that drew criticism from the African Union, the Arab League, the European Union, and other regional powers, including Türkiye, China and others who insist on Somalia's sovereignty.
US President Donald Trump has said he opposes recognition of Somaliland, and Bruce said Monday that "there has been no change in American policy."
'Palestine is illegally occupied'
Slovenian ambassador Samuel Zbogar, whose country has recognised the Palestinian state, rejected Washington's comparison.
"Palestine is not part of any state. It is illegally occupied territory, as declared by the International Court of Justice, among others," while Somaliland "is part of a UN member state and recognising it goes against" the UN Charter, Zbogar said.
As one of the current members of the Security Council, Somalia's ambassador Abukar Osman condemned Israel's recognition.
"This act of aggression is aimed at encouraging fragmentation of the territory of Somalia," Osman said, calling for the UN's unequivocal rejection.
Addressing an emergency session of the UN Security Council, Türkiye's UN envoy Ahmet Yildiz said the "principles of international order are once again challenged" with the latest Israeli move, stressing that Türkiye "firmly rejects Israel's announcement, which constitutes a clear and serious violation of international law and the charter of the UN."
"Unilateral recognition of a region that is a part of a sovereign UN member state directly undermines principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference," he said.
Pakistan hints at Gaza motive
Pakistan hinted at the possible displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, denouncing the recognition as "unlawful."
"Against the backdrop of Israel's previous references to Somaliland of the Federal Republic of Somalia as a destination for the deportation of Palestinian people, especially from Gaza, its unlawful recognition of Somaliland region of Somalia is deeply troubling," Pakistan's Deputy UN Ambassador Muhammad Usman Iqbal Jadoon told the council.
Several member states voiced commitment to Somalia's territorial unity without directly mentioning Israel.
United Kingdom Ambassador James Kariuki reaffirmed the country's support for "the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia."
Israel's representative Jonathan Miller said the move was "not a hostile step towards Somalia, and it does not preclude future dialogue between the parties," calling it "an opportunity to strengthen stability."
Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1991 and had fruitlessly sought global validation until Israel's announcement of official recognition.
Located in the Horn of Africa, the northern region of Somaliland is located across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, making it strategically valuable.