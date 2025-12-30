The United States has defended Israel's right to recognise the breakaway territory of Somaliland at the United Nations, comparing it to the recognition of a Palestinian state by numerous countries.

"Israel has the same right to conduct diplomatic relations as any other sovereign state," Tammy Bruce, deputy US ambassador to the UN, said on Monday during an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

"Earlier this year, several countries, including members of this council, made the unilateral decision to recognise a nonexistent Palestinian state, and yet no emergency meeting was called to express this Council's outrage," she added, accusing colleagues of "double standards."

The comments addressed growing global discord over Israel's announcement on Friday that it recognised Somaliland as a nation — a first that drew criticism from the African Union, the Arab League, the European Union, and other regional powers, including Türkiye, China and others who insist on Somalia's sovereignty.

US President Donald Trump has said he opposes recognition of Somaliland, and Bruce said Monday that "there has been no change in American policy."

'Palestine is illegally occupied'

Slovenian ambassador Samuel Zbogar, whose country has recognised the Palestinian state, rejected Washington's comparison.

"Palestine is not part of any state. It is illegally occupied territory, as declared by the International Court of Justice, among others," while Somaliland "is part of a UN member state and recognising it goes against" the UN Charter, Zbogar said.

As one of the current members of the Security Council, Somalia's ambassador Abukar Osman condemned Israel's recognition.

"This act of aggression is aimed at encouraging fragmentation of the territory of Somalia," Osman said, calling for the UN's unequivocal rejection.