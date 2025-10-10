AFRICA
Protests erupt in Madagascar as thousands demand President Rajoelina resign
Demonstrators led by the youth coalition “Gen Z Madagascar” rallied in Antananarivo over worsening power and water outages, escalating into calls for regime change amid a harsh police crackdown.
Protesters are tear-gassed by police during a protest calling for the president to step down in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Thursday, October 9, 2025. / AP
October 10, 2025

At least 1,000 anti-government protesters marched in Madagascar's capital on Thursday, demanding that President Andry Rajoelina resign.

The demonstration in Antananarivo came amid the most significant unrest in the island country in years, with police using tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

Organised by “Gen Z Madagascar,” a coalition of students and youth, the protests were sparked by frustration over water and power cuts but soon turned into calls for Rajoelina to step down, with the president's dissolution of the government and fresh appointments to selected portfolios doing little to restore order.

On Wednesday, Rajoelina accused those calling for his resignation of wanting to destroy the country while telling a gathering at the state palace that he would change the nation's fortunes within a year.

Lawyers for the protesters told reporters that 28 of their clients had been referred to the prosecutor's office for formal charges.

RelatedTRT World - Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
