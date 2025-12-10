WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye's first lady praises 'wisdom, courage' of female journalists in Gaza
Emine Erdogan praises women journalists who document Gaza under fire, urging their legacy to be carried forward for humanity.
Türkiye's first lady praises 'wisdom, courage' of female journalists in Gaza
Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan gives a speech at the panel “Women Witnesses to Genocide: Media and Resistance in Gaza,” in Ankara, Türkiye. / Anadolu Agency
December 10, 2025

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan has highlighted the role of women journalists in documenting events in Gaza, which faces Israeli attacks despite an October ceasefire, praising them as symbols of “wisdom and courage.”

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan on Wednesday said the “heroic women journalists” who risked their lives to expose the genocide in Gaza were bringing “the voice of truth out of the darkness.”

“Every record they take, every word they speak, every step they take is a breath of truth tearing apart the veil cast by oppression,” she said.

Erdogan added that keeping their work alive and carrying their legacy into the future is “the most noble responsibility we have undertaken on behalf of humanity.”

RelatedTRT World - Turkish first lady honours Palestinian journalists, denounces Israeli attacks on media workers
RECOMMENDED

Her remarks came after the “Women Witnesses of Genocide: Media and Resistance in Gaza” program held on Tuesday at the Communications Directorate in Ankara.

Israel was responsible for nearly half of all 67 journalists killed this year worldwide, with 29 Palestinian reporters slain by its forces in Gaza, Reporters Without Borders said in its annual report.

Israeli forces accounted for 43 percent of the total, making them "the worst enemy of journalists", RSF said in its report, which documented deaths over 12 months from December 2024.

Israel has in total killed nearly 220 journalists since October 7, 2024, making it the biggest killer of journalists worldwide for three years running, RSF data shows.

RelatedTRT World - Over 1M women, girls in Gaza still need food aid despite ceasefire: UN
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent