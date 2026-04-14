Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has demanded an apology from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after the latter warned against what he described as a “de facto annexation” of the occupied West Bank.

Merz said on Monday he was “deeply concerned about developments in the Palestinian territories” and stressed during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “there must be no de facto annexation of the West Bank”.

In response, Smotrich issued a sharply worded statement, invoking Holocaust Remembrance Day to rebuke Berlin. He said the German leader should “bow his head and apologise a thousand times” instead of “daring to preach morality”, rejecting what he described as European “instructions” to Israel.

The minister, known for his extremist positions on Palestinian land, framed Israel’s policies as a continuation of a historic “return” to what he called its biblical homeland, while dismissing international criticism as hypocrisy.

His remarks come amid growing alarm over Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank, where rights groups and international observers warn of accelerating settlement expansion, land confiscation and increasing violence by illegal settlers against Palestinians.