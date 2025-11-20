Italy's top court has approved the handover to Germany of a Ukrainian man suspected of coordinating the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, his lawyer Nicola Canestrini said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified only as Serhii K. under German privacy laws, has been fighting attempts to transfer him to Germany since he was detained on a European arrest warrant in the Italian town of Rimini in August.

The decision by the Court of Cassation in Rome means the suspect will be transferred to the German authorities in the next few days.

"However great the disappointment, I remain confident in an acquittal after the full trial in Germany. Justice is a tortuous path, the result of continuous work and not ... a miracle that fulfils itself," Canestrini said in a statement.

Described by both Moscow and the West as an act of sabotage, the mysterious explosions in the Baltic Sea three years ago largely severed Russian gas transit to Europe, squeezing energy supplies on the continent.

Related TRT World - US and Ukraine worked hand in hand to sabotage Nord Stream, says Russia

Sabotage