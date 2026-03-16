Israel’s defence minister has confirmed that the Israeli military has begun a ground offensive in Lebanon, as regional escalation continues to expand.

“The IDF (Israeli army) has begun a ground manoeuvre in Lebanon to remove threats and protect the residents of the Galilee and the north," Katz said on Monday in comments carried by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper during a situational assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“Hundreds of thousands of residents of southern Lebanon who have evacuated and are evacuating from their homes will not return to their homes south of the Litani area,” he added.

Katz said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to dismantle what he described as “militant infrastructure” in Lebanese villages along the border.

Israel’s public broadcaster reported that the military had asked the government to approve the mobilisation of 450,000 reservists in preparation for the Lebanon offensive.

The request is expected to be presented soon to government ministers and members of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee for approval, the broadcaster reported.

War to continue until May 26

An Israeli military official expects the war in Lebanon to continue until May 26, according to local media on Monday.

A senior officer in the army’s Northern Command told reserve soldiers during a closed meeting that fighting on the northern front could continue for several weeks until the Jewish holiday of Shavuot on May 26, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

The officer said the military’s goal is to take advantage of what he described as a possible collapse of the Iranian government “to eliminate Hezbollah and destroy infrastructure the group rebuilt during the ceasefire, as well as complete the destruction of remaining weapons depots and military equipment.”

“We will remain here as long as necessary,” the officer told reservists, adding that the offensive is ongoing and not limited to a specific timeframe.