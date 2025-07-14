European Union on Monday praised Armenia’s efforts to foster stability in the South Caucasus, including its push for normalisation with Türkiye and a landmark peace deal with Azerbaijan.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels to discuss regional developments and deepen EU-Armenia relations.

Von der Leyen welcomed Armenia’s draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan, calling it “a seismic moment” in the region’s history. “It brings decades of hostility to a close. I hope the treaty can be signed as soon as possible,” she said.

Pashinyan reiterated Yerevan’s commitment to democratic reforms and closer integration with the EU.

"We are working to have a deeper and broader partnership with Armenia, and we want to develop our relationship," Costa added.

In a joint statement, the EU leaders affirmed support for Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and democratic trajectory.

They welcomed recent progress on visa liberalisation and highlighted Armenia’s newly adopted legislation initiating the country’s European integration process.

The leaders voiced support for integrating Armenia into regional infrastructure and economic initiatives, particularly those linked to the Black Sea.

Development strategy