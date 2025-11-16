MIDDLE EAST
Israeli military raids Syrian town in Quneitra countryside
Israeli military vehicles move into Saida al-Golan town in southern Quneitra, local media says
Israeli tanks and a bulldozer move through the Abu Diab post near Quneitra on 19 March 2025, an area locals say once hosted Russian forces. / AFP
November 16, 2025

Five Israeli military vehicles infiltrated a village in the Quneitra countryside of southwestern Syria on Sunday, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

An Israeli force of five military vehicles moved into the town of Saida al-Golan in southern Quneitra early morning, before pulling back afterwards, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Israeli forces also raided the outskirts of Ma’riya village, west of Daraa province, the outlet said.

Israeli incursions in Quneitra have recently intensified, with locals complaining of Tel Aviv’s advances into their farmland as well as the destruction of hundreds of acres of forests, arrests of residents, and the establishment of military checkpoints.

According to government data, the Israeli army had carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces since December 2024.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:AA
