Five Israeli military vehicles infiltrated a village in the Quneitra countryside of southwestern Syria on Sunday, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

An Israeli force of five military vehicles moved into the town of Saida al-Golan in southern Quneitra early morning, before pulling back afterwards, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Israeli forces also raided the outskirts of Ma’riya village, west of Daraa province, the outlet said.

Israeli incursions in Quneitra have recently intensified, with locals complaining of Tel Aviv’s advances into their farmland as well as the destruction of hundreds of acres of forests, arrests of residents, and the establishment of military checkpoints.