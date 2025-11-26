TÜRKİYE
Turkish firms sign $6.5B contracts to prop up Steel Dome defence system
The project is comprised of 47 components, including radars, missiles, electro-optical sensors, command and control centers, and air defence elements with different ranges.
Türkiye is now among the top exporting countries in the world in the defence industry, an official says. / AA
November 26, 2025

Turkish defence companies signed $6.5 billion worth of contracts to reinforce and develop Türkiye’s integrated, multi-layered and homegrown Steel Dome air defence system, the Turkish Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) said on Wednesday.

NATO member Türkiye, which in recent years has significantly ramped up its defence industry production and reduced dependence on external suppliers, first announced plans to build its Steel Dome in July 2024.

Fully domestic systems

In a statement, SSB Chairman Haluk Gorgun said the contracts included combat systems and their advanced versions, which would be developed by Roketsan, adding that the Steel Dome would be made of fully domestic systems.

Gorgun said the contracts would help increase Türkiye’s deterrence, while also contributing to efforts to increase the range and scope of its combat systems.

The chairmen of defence firms Aselsan and Roketsan said the contracts were of "strategic importance", and added they included space and air defence systems, anti-tank systems, and other strategic systems.

Gorgun said Türkiye was now among the top exporting countries in the world in the defence industry.

TRT World - 'Steel Dome': How Türkiye's new air defence shield operates
SOURCE:Reuters
