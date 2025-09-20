US
'Historic' moment as Syrian flag raised at embassy in Washington after over a decade
Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani hoists flag of Syrian Arab Republic over the country's Embassy building in the US capital, Washington DC.
Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan al-Shaybani attends the ceremony held at the Syrian Embassy, and hoists the Syrian flag in Washington DC / AA
September 20, 2025

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani has hoisted the flag above the Syrian Embassy in Washington, DC for the first time in more than a decade, in what Syrian-Americans and Shaibani called a "historic" moment nine months after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad regime.

"Of course, it is a historical moment," Shaibani told Anadolu Agency after the ceremony, saying it symbolised the Syrian people's struggle during 14 years of civil war.

The flag-raising comes ahead of President Ahmad al-Sharaa's scheduled trip to New York for the UN General Assembly, which will mark the first visit to the US in 58 years by a Syrian president.

For many in attendance, the day was deeply symbolic.

Raghad Bushnaq, 55, originally from Damascus, said it was "unimaginable."

She recalled that under Assad, Syrians in the US feared surveillance.

"Now we're here, happy. It’s a historic moment. You can smell the freedom in Syria," she said.

Bushnaq expressed gratitude to Türkiye and "all of the countries who helped us and supported us."

'A new chapter'

Ameer Alsamman, a Syrian-American and founder of the podcast Syria Speaks, said the day signalled "the real beginning of a new chapter in US-Syrian relations."

He added: "Hopefully, Damascus and Washington will be working on a much better relationship. And I think this is a sign that things are going in the right direction."

Alsamman also voiced hope that remaining US sanctions would be lifted.

"I think a lot of people want Syria's sanctions to be removed. I want Syria's sanctions to be removed. I think a lot of members of Congress do. President Donald Trump has spoken as much. I'm hopeful."

During his visit, Shaibani met lawmakers and senior officials, including US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack.

Discussions focused on the future of Syria, Israel-Syria relations, and the March 10 agreement between Damascus and the YPG-led terror group Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The agreement, announced earlier this year, outlined plans to integrate the SDF into state institutions, stressing Syria's territorial integrity and rejecting separatism.

