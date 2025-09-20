Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani has hoisted the flag above the Syrian Embassy in Washington, DC for the first time in more than a decade, in what Syrian-Americans and Shaibani called a "historic" moment nine months after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad regime.

"Of course, it is a historical moment," Shaibani told Anadolu Agency after the ceremony, saying it symbolised the Syrian people's struggle during 14 years of civil war.

The flag-raising comes ahead of President Ahmad al-Sharaa's scheduled trip to New York for the UN General Assembly, which will mark the first visit to the US in 58 years by a Syrian president.

For many in attendance, the day was deeply symbolic.

Raghad Bushnaq, 55, originally from Damascus, said it was "unimaginable."

She recalled that under Assad, Syrians in the US feared surveillance.

"Now we're here, happy. It’s a historic moment. You can smell the freedom in Syria," she said.

Bushnaq expressed gratitude to Türkiye and "all of the countries who helped us and supported us."