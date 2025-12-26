Japan's Cabinet approved a record draft defence budget of 9.04 trillion yen ($58 billion) for the fiscal year 2026 amid tensions with China, local media reported on Friday.

The draft budget for fiscal 2026 beginning in April, which includes costs related to hosting US military bases, surpasses the previous record of 8.7 trillion yen ($55.7 billion) allocated for the current fiscal year ending in March 2026, according to Kyodo news agency.

Fiscal 2026 marks the fourth year of Japan’s five-year 43-trillion-yen ($275 billion) defence buildup plan.

Under the plan, 100.1 billion yen ($641 million) has been earmarked to develop the “Shield” layered coastal defence system incorporating aerial, surface and underwater vehicles.

The country is also increasing its investment in drone technology, including 1.1 billion yen ($7 million) to assess long-endurance drones to counter airspace violations.