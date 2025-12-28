Kevin Durant scored a game-high 30 points, while Reed Sheppard added 18 off the bench as the host Houston Rockets rolled to a 117-100 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Durant shot 11 for 17 from the floor and added seven assists to pace Houston in the absence of Alperen Sengun (calf), the Rockets' second-leading scorer and team leader in rebounds and assists. Sheppard drilled four 3-pointers and produced a team-high eight assists in 32 minutes.

Amen Thompson (13 points, nine rebounds) and Jabari Smith Jr. (15 points, seven boards) rounded out the balanced attack for the Rockets, who shot 48.9% and 16 for 35 from deep.

Jaylon Tyson (23 points, 14 rebounds) produced a double-double off the bench for Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell added 16 points and six assists while Sam Merrill chipped in 13 points.

Houston converted the Cavaliers' 14 turnovers into 24 points and led by as many as 31 points.