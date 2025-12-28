Kevin Durant scored a game-high 30 points, while Reed Sheppard added 18 off the bench as the host Houston Rockets rolled to a 117-100 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.
Durant shot 11 for 17 from the floor and added seven assists to pace Houston in the absence of Alperen Sengun (calf), the Rockets' second-leading scorer and team leader in rebounds and assists. Sheppard drilled four 3-pointers and produced a team-high eight assists in 32 minutes.
Amen Thompson (13 points, nine rebounds) and Jabari Smith Jr. (15 points, seven boards) rounded out the balanced attack for the Rockets, who shot 48.9% and 16 for 35 from deep.
Jaylon Tyson (23 points, 14 rebounds) produced a double-double off the bench for Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell added 16 points and six assists while Sam Merrill chipped in 13 points.
Houston converted the Cavaliers' 14 turnovers into 24 points and led by as many as 31 points.
The Rockets' 3-point shooting ignited a 19-4 first-quarter run that yielded their first double-digit advantage. Durant, Smith, Thompson and Tari Eason all converted from behind the arc during the rally before Durant converted a pull- up jumper that extended the Houston lead to 28-16.
The Cavaliers shaved a 32-24 deficit entering the second quarter to 38-36 when Tyson sank a corner 3 with 8:16 remaining in the first half. But Durant nailed two free throws at the 1:18 mark of the second that extended the margin back to 57-44 before capping his 23-point half with a 3.
Durant was central to a 15-0 third-quarter run that put the game on ice.
He assisted Steven Adams' hook shot to key the rally and added a 13-foot fadeaway before converting Adams' offensive rebound with a dunk that pushed the lead to 81-58. Durant made a technical free throw before Smith nailed a corner 3-pointer that completed the blitz. Sheppard also hit a 3 during the run.