Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye's defence and aviation exports reached $7.445 billion in the last 11 months, up from the same period last year.

Speaking at the Commissioning of Naval Platforms Ceremony on Saturday, Erdogan said: "In the last 11 months, our defence and aviation exports increased by 30 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching $7.445 billion."

He stressed that Türkiye is currently the world’s 11th largest defence exporter.

He said that Türkiye's defence industry projects not only aim to develop products but also to expand the ecosystem and technology production capacity.

