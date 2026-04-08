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10 detained after terror attack on police post in Istanbul
Five more suspects have been detained, bringing the total to 10, including two injured attackers under hospital treatment.
10 detained after terror attack on police post in Istanbul
Following reports of gunfire in front of the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, numerous police teams were dispatched to the area. / Anadolu Agency
April 8, 2026

The number of suspects detained in connection with a terror attack targeting a police post in Istanbul’s Besiktas district has risen to 10 after five more individuals were apprehended on Wednesday.

An investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into Tuesday’s attack on the police post located in front of Yapi Kredi Plaza on near the Israeli consulate in the Levent neighbourhood is ongoing.

As part of the probe, police carried out operations at identified addresses in Istanbul and Kocaeli, detaining five additional suspects.

Including two attackers currently receiving treatment in hospital, the total number of detainees has reached 10.

Procedures for eight of the suspects are ongoing at the Istanbul Police Department, while the two injured attackers are expected to be transferred to police custody following treatment.

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Authorities said three attackers were neutralised after a gunfight with police outside Yapi Kredi Plaza on Buyukdere Street in Istanbul’s Besiktas district, while two officers were lightly injured on Tuesday.

Speaking at a defence industry factory opening ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “We condemn the heinous attack in Istanbul, which was thwarted by the intervention of our heroic security forces.”

He stressed that Türkiye will continue its fight against all forms of terrorism and will not allow “vile and timed provocations” to harm the country’s security climate.

RelatedTRT World - Three terrorists neutralised after gunfight near Israeli consulate in Istanbul: Interior Minister
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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