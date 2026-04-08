The number of suspects detained in connection with a terror attack targeting a police post in Istanbul’s Besiktas district has risen to 10 after five more individuals were apprehended on Wednesday.

An investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into Tuesday’s attack on the police post located in front of Yapi Kredi Plaza on near the Israeli consulate in the Levent neighbourhood is ongoing.

As part of the probe, police carried out operations at identified addresses in Istanbul and Kocaeli, detaining five additional suspects.

Including two attackers currently receiving treatment in hospital, the total number of detainees has reached 10.

Procedures for eight of the suspects are ongoing at the Istanbul Police Department, while the two injured attackers are expected to be transferred to police custody following treatment.