Conflicting reports have emerged from Israeli media regarding the reopening of Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said “the political echelon “ decided to reopen the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on Wednesday morning for the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave, after the Palestinian group Hamas returned four more bodies of Israeli hostages on Tuesday evening.

Some 600 trucks carrying humanitarian aid will enter Gaza today, KAN said.

Four more bodies are expected to be received from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the upcoming hours, added the broadcaster.

However, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing an anonymous Israeli security official, denied the opening of the border on Wednesday due to “logistical reasons.”

“It’s not logistically possible. We need to go down to the area, inspect it, and send in a team — that takes time,” the source said.

