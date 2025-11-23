The Israeli army is trying to impose a new reality on the ground in Gaza before the deployment of an international stabilisation force, as it may no longer be able to carry out daily strikes in the enclave as it does in Lebanon, an Israeli daily said.

"Israel is also racing to shape conditions on the ground before foreign forces arrive, since responding to violations will become more sensitive once international troops are present," the daily Yedioth Ahronoth said on Sunday.

Israel "would prefer to apply the Lebanese model in Gaza, but conditions there are more complicated", it added.

The Israeli army has killed at least 342 Palestinians and injured 875 others in Gaza in violation of a ceasefire deal that took effect on October 10.

Related TRT World - Israel’s Gaza home demolitions amount to 'genocide': UN rapporteur

The Israeli paper attributed the situation facing Israel in Gaza to US pressure, as Washington "wants to move to the second phase of the ceasefire framework".

"Israel is resisting, citing Hamas's failure to return the bodies of three slain hostages."

Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 27 out of 28, most of them Israelis, since the ceasefire. Israel, however, claimed that one of the received bodies did not match any of its listed captives.