WORLD
2 min read
Yemeni government forces secure full control of Al Mahra after separatist STC withdrawal
Yemen’s National Shield Forces expanded their presence across all districts of Al Mahra after Southern Transitional Council forces withdrew under a coordinated handover, according to an offical.
Yemeni government forces secure full control of Al Mahra after separatist STC withdrawal
Pro-government forces take control of several military sites belonging to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen on January 3, 2026. / AA
January 4, 2026

Internationally backed Yemeni government forces have taken full control of all districts in the eastern province of Al Mahra following the withdrawal of fighters from the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a local official has said.

Mohammed Omar Suwailim, director-general of the Youth and Sports Office in Al Mahra, told Anadolu on Saturday that the National Shield Forces now control all nine districts of the province.

He added that the “handover process between the National Shield Forces and STC fighters was carried out smoothly during a meeting attended by leaders from both sides in Qishn district (about 170 kilometres west of the provincial capital, Al Ghaydah).”

The development comes as the Yemeni government also announced that National Shield Forces had taken full control of the desert and valley regions of neighbouring Hadhramaut after STC fighters pulled out.

State media reported that STC fighters had withdrawn from Al Ghaydah airport and the presidential palace in Al Mahra.

Saudi-UAE rift in Yemen

The National Shield Forces were established in 2023 by a decision of President Rashad al Alimi and operate under the command of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

The STC, which supports southern secession, did not immediately comment. The group had taken control of Al Mahra about a month ago.

RECOMMENDED

Yemen has seen a sharp escalation in tensions since early December, when STC fighters seized parts of Hadhramaut and Al Mahra.

Together, the two provinces make up nearly half of Yemen’s territory and border Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, STC leader Aidrous al Zubaidi announced a two-year “transitional phase”, including dialogue with northern Yemeni factions and a proposed “referendum” on the future of the south.

The announcement came amid growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Riyadh has accused Abu Dhabi of “pushing STC forces to carry out military operations” along Saudi Arabia’s southern border, a claim the UAE has denied.

The STC says southern regions have been politically and economically marginalised by successive Yemeni governments and calls for secession.

Yemeni authorities reject the accusations and insist on preserving the country’s unity.

RelatedTRT World - Yemeni government retakes Seiyun airport after STC withdrawal
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel
UK police review complaint against ex-Prince Andrew over data leak to Epstein
India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defence industrial collaboration
Epstein funded anti-Palestine groups, including one aiding Zionist settlements, US documents reveal
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers