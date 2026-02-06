Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has detained two suspects accused of working for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad following what officials described as a complex counter-espionage operation code-named “MONITUM.”

Turkish security sources said on Friday that Mehmet Budak Derya and Veysel Kerimoglu were taken into custody in coordinated actions led by MIT, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Istanbul Police Department’s counterterrorism branch.

According to investigators, Derya, a mining engineer, founded a company in 2005 and opened a marble quarry in the Silifke district of the city of Mersin before expanding into international trade. His growing business links across multiple countries allegedly drew the attention of Israeli intelligence.

In September 2012, a man using the code name “Ali Ahmed Yassin,” acting on behalf of a front company established by Israel, visited Derya’s office and offered cooperation, the sources said.

By January 2013, Derya was introduced to Mossad operatives during a meeting in Europe.

Meetings in third countries

During these contacts, a Mossad officer using the code name “Luis” requested the recruitment of Kerimoglu, a Turkish citizen of Palestinian origin. The two men were allegedly instructed to jointly report on all activities and contacts.

Security sources said Derya maintained meetings in various European countries with multiple Mossad operatives using code names such as Luis, Jesus/Jose, Dr. Roberto/Ricardo, Dan/Dennis, Mark, Elly/Emmy and Michael.