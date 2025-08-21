Five out of six Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in besieged Gaza are civilians, according to research based on the Israeli military’s own data.

Figures from a classified Israeli army database listed some 8,900 named fighters as dead or probably dead as of May this year, with the overall death toll since October 2023 reaching 53,000 at that time, a joint investigation by the Guardian, Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine, and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call has found.

The data showed fighters named in the Israeli military intelligence database accounted for just 17 percent of the total, which indicates that 83 percent of the dead were civilians.

The investigation indicated that the apparent ratio of civilians to combatants among the dead is "extremely high for modern warfare," even compared with conflicts notorious for indiscriminate killing, including the Syrian and Sudanese civil wars.

“That proportion of civilians among those killed would be unusually high, particularly as it has been going on for such a long time,” said Therese Pettersson from the Uppsala Conflict Data Program (UCDP), which tracks civilian casualties worldwide.

"If you single out a particular city or battle in another conflict, you could find similar rates, but very rarely overall," she said.

In global conflicts tracked by UCDP since 1989, civilians made up a greater proportion of the dead only in Srebrenica, the Rwandan genocide, and during the Russian siege of Mariupol in 2022, according to Pettersson.

‘Rephrase’

The Israeli military did not dispute the existence of the database or dispute the data on Hamas and Islamic Jihad deaths when approached for comment by Local Call and +972 Magazine.

When the Guardian asked for comment on the same data, a spokesperson said they had decided to "rephrase" their response.

The Guardian reported that a brief statement sent to them did not directly address questions about the military intelligence database.

It said "figures presented in the article are incorrect," without specifying which data the Israeli military disputed.

The statement also said the numbers "do not reflect the data available in the IDF’s (Israeli army) systems," without detailing which systems.