Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said that 15 of its members, including operations commander for the Anbar region, Saad Duwa, were killed in a US strike on an operations site on Tuesday.

“The Popular Mobilization Forces mourn a group of heroic fighters who were killed alongside the Anbar Operations commander in the PMF, the martyred commander Dr. Saad Duwai, as a result of a treacherous US targeting that struck the operations headquarters,” the group said in a statement posted on Facebook.