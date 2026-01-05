WORLD
'Free our president', Maduro supporters demand at Caracas rally
Maduro's son Nicolas Maduro Guerra alleges spies infiltrated his father’s inner circle in an audio message shared on social media.
Members of the militia group known as "Colectivos" took part in a march calling for the release of Venezuela's President and his wife in Caracas. / Reuters
January 5, 2026

Around 2,000 supporters of ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro demonstrated Sunday in Caracas to demand that he and his wife, who were abducted by US forces and taken to a New York jail, be released.

A group of pro-Maduro paramilitaries and bikers accompanied the demonstrators, who waved red, blue and yellow Venezuelan flags.

"Free our president," read a placard held by a man with a red flannel shirt which bore the image of Maduro's predecessor and mentor, late socialist firebrand Hugo Chavez.

"Venezuela is no-one's colony," another placard read, a swipe at US President Donald Trump's announcement Saturday that Washington would "run" Venezuela during an unspecified transitional period.

On Monday, Maduro is due in court in New York to face charges of "narcoterrorism" tied to alleged cocaine trafficking into the United States.

Venezuelan hospitals have refused to divulge the number of people killed or injured in the pre-dawn strikes.

RelatedTRT World - Death toll from US attacks in Venezuela rises to 80 — report

‘Air defences didn't work?’

Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said a "large part" of Maduro's security team was killed "in cold blood," as well as military personnel and civilians, but gave no figures.

A doctors' group told AFP that around 70 people were killed and 90 injured.

The demonstrators in Caracas echoed speculation that Maduro had been betrayed by a member of his inner circle, smoothing the path for US special forces to swoop in and abduct him at the country's biggest military base.

"How is it possible...that the air defences didn't work?" a 69-year-old accountant who gave his name as Papa Juancho said.

"Nicolas Maduro was removed by traitors, because with the amount of security he had, this should never have happened," he said.

Maduro's son Nicolas Maduro Guerra also voiced suspicion about the presence of spies in his father's entourage in an audio message shared on social media on Sunday.

"History will tell who the traitors were," he said.

RelatedTRT World - China says it can't accept countries acting as 'world's judge' after US abduction of Maduro
SOURCE:AFP
