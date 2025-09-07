TÜRKİYE
Fighting spirit: Türkiye shines as runner-up in FIVB Women’s final
Italian Women's National Volleyball Team wins their second championship by defeating Türkiye 3-2.
Melissa Vargas was the top scorer for Türkiye with 33 points. / AA
September 7, 2025

The Turkish Women’s National Volleyball Team has earned a silver medal at the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, after losing 3-2 to Italy in their first-ever final.

Italy secured their second world title on Sunday, led by Paola Egonu’s 22 points.

The Italians won in 3-2 sets (25-23, 13-25, 26-24, 19-25, 15-8) against Türkiye in the final clash.

Melissa Vargas was the top scorer for Türkiye with 33 points.

Brazil, meanwhile, defeated Japan 3-2 (25-12, 25-17, 19-25, 27-29, 18-16) in the third-place match to win the bronze medal.

