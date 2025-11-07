The 13th Bosphorus Film Festival begins today, running from November 7 to 14 across Istanbul.

This year’s edition once again cements the festival’s role as a bridge between political cinema and artistic storytelling, with several powerful Palestinian titles standing out in the International Short Fiction Competition.

Here are ten must-watch films that capture the spirit of this year’s programme:

Palestine 36 – Set in 1936, as villages across Mandatory Palestine rise against British colonial rule, Yusuf drifts between his rural home and Jerusalem’s restless energy, longing for a future beyond the growing unrest. As Jewish settlers arrive in increasing numbers and the Palestinian population unites in the largest uprising against British dominion, the film captures a decisive moment for the British Empire and the fate of Palestine itself. Ne Me Quitte Pas – In 1962, Matthias, a former Belgian soldier haunted by his time in the Congo, escapes with Awa, a young Congolese woman, to an island in the Mediterranean. As Awa dreams of freedom and Matthias seeks redemption, their exile becomes a fragile refuge from history. All That’s Left of You – After a Palestinian teenager is swept up in a West Bank protest, his mother recounts their family’s story of courage and hope that led to that fateful day. Through her voice, the film becomes a tender portrait of generational struggle and resilience. The Voice of Hind Rajab – Based on a true event, this devastating short recounts the final moments of six-year-old Hind Rajab, trapped inside a car under Israeli fire in Gaza. Using the real audio of Hind’s last phone call to the Red Crescent, the film is both an act of remembrance and a haunting document of innocence lost. Lost Land – Following siblings Shafi and Somira, two Rohingya children fleeing a refugee camp, Lost Land traces their perilous sea journey toward Malaysia. After tragedy strikes, their resilience and the kindness of strangers offer glimmers of hope in a world of displacement. Yalla Parkour – Filmmaker Areeb reconnects with Gaza through memories of her childhood visit and her mother’s smile by the sea. When she discovers videos of local youth doing parkour on the same beaches, their joy set against distant explosions, she reaches out to one of them, Ahmed. Their friendship unfolds into a journey of memory, identity, and belonging amid ruins. Ya Hanouni – A lighthearted yet deeply human short about two parents trying to put their baby to sleep, only for a playful competition to emerge: who will get the baby to say their first word? The Cut Ear – Three men, a grizzly bear with a severed ear, and a wounded mare are bound by humanity’s endless appetite for control. Inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the film questions the destruction caused by greed and possession, both in nature and within the self. Wind, Talk to Me – Drawing from the director’s own life, the film follows Stefan as he reunites with his family after his mother’s death. Through filmmaking and the act of rescuing a stray dog, he explores grief, love, and the quiet endurance of the mother-son bond. With Hasan in Gaza – Rediscovered MiniDV tapes from 2001 reveal forgotten images of Gaza, everyday life before destruction. What begins as a search for a long-lost prison mate turns into a moving meditation on memory and disappearance, preserving a Gaza that may never return.



Beyond its international section, this year’s National Short Fiction Competition brings together a diverse range of emerging Turkish voices, from Dreamt by Another by Vikki Bardot to Defne by Hamdi Furkan Yildirim and Mumeyyiz by Turgut Kanal.