Recent drone incidents and other airspace violations show Europe is facing hybrid warfare to which it must respond with measures that go beyond traditional defence, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"This is not random harassment," von der Leyen said in a speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"It is a coherent and escalating campaign to unsettle our citizens, test our resolve, divide our Union, and weaken our support for Ukraine. And it is time to call it by its name. This is hybrid warfare."

Von der Leyen did not say Russia was responsible for all the incidents but said it was clear Russia aims to "sow division" in Europe.

European officials have already attributed some of the recent incidents to Moscow.