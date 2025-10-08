EUROPE
1 min read
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Ursula von der Leyen called for new strategies to counter hybrid threats that have rattled European officials in recent weeks.
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Von der Leyen warns hybrid threats aim to unsettle citizens and test resolve. [File Photo] / Reuters
October 8, 2025

Recent drone incidents and other airspace violations show Europe is facing hybrid warfare to which it must respond with measures that go beyond traditional defence, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"This is not random harassment," von der Leyen said in a speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"It is a coherent and escalating campaign to unsettle our citizens, test our resolve, divide our Union, and weaken our support for Ukraine. And it is time to call it by its name. This is hybrid warfare."

Von der Leyen did not say Russia was responsible for all the incidents but said it was clear Russia aims to "sow division" in Europe.

European officials have already attributed some of the recent incidents to Moscow.

RECOMMENDED

"Tackling Russia’s hybrid war is not only about traditional defence," von der Leyen said.

"This requires a new mindset for all of us. We can either shy away and watch Russian threats escalate, or we meet them with unity, deterrence and resolve."

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out