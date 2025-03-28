Thousands of firefighters are successfully containing the most devastating wildfires in South Korea’s history, helped by better visibility and cooler temperatures from overnight rain.

"We plan to mobilize all available resources to extinguish the main flames by the end of the day," said Lim Sang-seop, chief of the Korea Forest Service (KFS), Yonhap News Agency reported Friday.

The improved visibility and temperatures have created favorable conditions to control the blazes, according to Lim.

The containment rate of the massive wildfire in Uiseong which has spread to other regions for eight days has risen to 95 percent, officials said.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said wildfires in North and South Gyeongsang provinces have caused 65 casualties, comprising 28 deaths and 37 injuries, according to Yonhap News Agency.

More than 37,000 residents have been displaced, including 30,000 in the Uiseong and Andong areas about 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Seoul.

Wildfires have devastated the region, burning 48,000 hectares of woodland, according to government data.

Some 20,485 people have returned home after evacuation, while the remaining 16,700 are still staying in shelters.