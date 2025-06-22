UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate end to hostilities and the resumption of serious negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme after the United States joined Israeli attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites.

"We now risk descending into a rathole of retaliation after retaliation," Guterres told the UN Security Council during an emergency session on Sunday.

"We must act – immediately and decisively – to halt the fighting and return to serious, sustained negotiations."

The UN chief warned that the people of the Middle East "cannot endure another cycle of destruction" and reminded Iran of its obligation to fully comply with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

IAEA chief: Window for dialogue is closing

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), warned that the strikes had caused a "sharp degradation in nuclear safety and security", although there were no immediate radiation leaks.

Grossi said that the Natanz facility had suffered "major damage", including to key power infrastructure and underground halls containing uranium material.

He warned of potential chemical contamination and said the opportunity to return to negotiations was shrinking.

Iran’s UN envoy slams US 'complicity' with Israel