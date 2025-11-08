Turkish intelligence and gendarmerie forces detained two suspects in coordinated raids in Istanbul and Adana targeting a cyber espionage network, according to security sources on Saturday.

The operation was carried out under the direction of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators discovered that the two suspects were linked to a larger cybercrime organisation.

During the searches, officers seized digital equipment and foreign-linked systems suspected of being used in illegal cyber activities.

The suspects confessed during questioning and provided information about individuals and groups involved in unauthorised access to personal data.