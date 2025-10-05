Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, hit a record high on Sunday and was up nearly 2.7 percent at $125,245.57 at 0512 GMT.

Bitcoin's previous record was $124,480 in mid-August, buoyed by friendlier regulations from US President Donald Trump's administration and strong demand from institutional investors.

The cryptocurrency had risen on Friday for an eighth straight session, bolstered by recent gains in US equities and inflows into bitcoin exchange-traded funds.