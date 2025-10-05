GLOBAL ECONOMY & MARKETS
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Bitcoin hit unprecedented levels supported by strong demand from institutional investors and positive market momentum.
Institutional investors are driving strong demand for bitcoin. [File photo] / Reuters
October 5, 2025

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, hit a record high on Sunday and was up nearly 2.7 percent at $125,245.57 at 0512 GMT.

Bitcoin's previous record was $124,480 in mid-August, buoyed by friendlier regulations from US President Donald Trump's administration and strong demand from institutional investors.

The cryptocurrency had risen on Friday for an eighth straight session, bolstered by recent gains in US equities and inflows into bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

In contrast, the US dollar retreated on Friday, posting multi-week losses against major currencies, as uncertainty surrounding a US government shutdown clouded the outlook and delayed key data releases, such as payrolls, critical for gauging the economy's direction.

SOURCE:Reuters
