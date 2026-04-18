The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has said that Gulf states continue to seek stable relations with Iran, warning that failure to bring an end to the ongoing war in the region would have serious consequences.
Speaking at a panel titled 'A Middle East Beyond Zero-Sum Politics' during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Jassem Albudaiwi noted that Gulf countries have long pursued efforts to normalise ties with Tehran.
"Our attempt to normalise and have a decent relationship with Iran is not something new," he said, pointing to multiple initiatives over the years.
He added that Gulf states seek a "true partner" in Iran that supports peace and stability in the region.
"A partner that believes in peace and stability. A partner that believes that whatever will happen will affect the whole world," he said.
Albudaiwi warned that continued tensions could lead to severe consequences, stressing the importance of diplomatic solutions.
"What we hope for now is the success of the dialogue … otherwise God knows what will happen," he said, adding that failure would be "a disaster" not only for the Gulf but for the entire world.
"All the international community needs to use the leverage to reach a peaceful solution," he added.
He said the Gulf states have achieved economic resilience and prosperity through coordination, stressing that maintaining stability is essential to preserving these gains.