The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has said that Gulf states continue to seek stable relations with Iran, warning that failure to bring an end to the ongoing war in the region would have serious consequences.

Speaking at a panel titled 'A Middle East Beyond Zero-Sum Politics' during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Jassem Albudaiwi noted that Gulf countries have long pursued efforts to normalise ties with Tehran.

"Our attempt to normalise and have a decent relationship with Iran is not something new," he said, pointing to multiple initiatives over the years.

He added that Gulf states seek a "true partner" in Iran that supports peace and stability in the region.

"A partner that believes in peace and stability. A partner that believes that whatever will happen will affect the whole world," he said.

Albudaiwi warned that continued tensions could lead to severe consequences, stressing the importance of diplomatic solutions.